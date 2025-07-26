Saints Superstar Isn't Retiring Quite Yet
It's been a wild few weeks for the New Orleans Saints.
On top of training camp kicking off, three different former members of the franchise opted to hang up their cleats and retire. The three guys who decided to retire are tight end Jimmy Graham, safety Tyrann Mathieu, and tight end Dallin Holker.
Graham hasn't played since 2023, but he officially announced his retirement. Mathieu and Holker's announcements came more as surprises. All in all, it has been a wild few weeks and with all of the retirement announcements, it led to a question to eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan about his future and if he is near retirement after 14 seasons. He made it clear that isn't the case right now, as shared by The Times-Picayune's Rashad Milligan.
"Dallin Holker, who was so young, ended up retiring, too, right?" Jordan said. "It makes you realize that each one of these days aren't just given to us. These are earned. These days that you have to choose because the days are definitely going to choose you. So you have to rise to that challenge every single time...Hell naw. I don't know what that's got to do with me. I say more power to them, congrats to them. I still have people I want to hit, so until this gets out my blood, I can't go home with this type of energy."
At the very least, it sounds like Saints fans don't have to worry yet.