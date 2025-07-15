Saints Superstar Raising Eyebrows Ahead Of 2025
The New Orleans Saints have some significant talent at in the organization right now.
The Saints have been busy throughout the offseason adjusting the roster but there is more work to do. New Orleans has been quiet recently, but there's still time for action.
There's a lot to like about this Saints team and it starts with receiver Chris Olave. He was tabbed as the player who is most deserving of praise by NFL.com's Tom Blair.
"In a time of uncertainty for the Saints, with Kellen Moore taking over at coach and (probably) Tyler Shough taking over at QB, I would like to see the return of something that used to be the norm for this team: star-level production at receiver," Blair said. "New Orleans Granted, there are many reasons they haven't had a wideout top 1,000 yards in three straight seasons since Michael Thomas in 2017-19, including the concussions that cost Olave much of 2024, preventing him from matching Thomas' run, plus the general lack of offensive consistency that has taken hold in New Orleans since the Drew Brees-Sean Payton era came to an end.
"Moore might need more than one offseason to truly get the Saints going, and Olave will not be able to rack up yardage by himself if a reliable signal-caller does not emerge. Regardless of what Olave's final numbers are, it will be great for everyone if he proves he can be the answer for Moore at WR1 going forward."
There's a lot to be excited about with Olave right now.
