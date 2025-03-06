Saints Take Big Step In Fixing Cap Issues Thanks To 2-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of work to do over the next few days.
New Orleans has to get into cap compliance ahead of the new National Football League league year that kicks off on March 12.
Over the next few days, there's going to be a lot of moves involving the Saints. They most certainly are going to restructure some deals. That's at least the easiest roster-wise because, with a restructure, they won't have to make too many roster changes. That's not all they likely will do, though. We will likely see some players cut over the next few days and maybe even some traded.
It's going to be a long few days, but the Saints did get a head start on Wednesday night. New Orleans reportedly is restructuring 27-year-old two-time Pro Bowler Erik McCoy's contract to free up roughly $7 million in cap space, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Erik McCoy is restructuring his contract, according to a source," Underhill said. "Saints are working to get under the cap. McCoy’s restructure will clear more than $7 million in cap space for the Saints, according to a source."
This is just a start, but it is a step in the right direction. There was a time when the Saints were over -$51 million in cap space. Now, that number has fallen to over -$39 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. New Orleans obviously isn't done yet, but that's progress.
