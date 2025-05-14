Saints' Tyler Shough Could Begin NFL Career In Ironic Way
Over the last few days, schedules for National Football League franchises have slowly started to leak out.
This is all in preparation for the full reveal, which will take place on Wednesday.
There's been a lot of buzz about teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but there hasn't been much said about the New Orleans Saints. While this is the case, NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 opponent will be the Arizona Cardinals at home at Caesars Superdome.
"The Saints open their season at home against the Arizona Cardinals," Underhill said.
New Orleans has a 15-16 record vs. the Cardinals in team history with the last matchup coming in 2022. Arizona won the contest 42-34 back in 2022. It was a different time back then, for sure. Dennis Allen was the Saints' head coach and Andy Dalton was the quarterback for New Orleans. He threw four touchdown passes and three interceptions in the loss.
One thing that is interesting -- and somewhat funny -- is that this very well could be Saints fans' first look at second round pick Tyler Shough's first regular season action if he's able to win the team's quarterback competition. He played for the Louisville Cardinals in 2024 so it would be a little ironic if his first taste of NFL action was against another Cardinals team.
It's going to be a long few months before the action kicks off, but now we have at least reported news about the team's first matchup.