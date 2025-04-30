Saints' Tyler Shough Gets Stamp Of Approval From Legend
The New Orleans Saints have their newest quarterback in Tyler Shough.
He's been talked about a lot over the last few days since the team used their second round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft to bring the 25-year-old to town. There's been a lot of chatter about former Saints quarterback Archie Manning over the last few days thanks in large part to the fact that the pick that New Orleans used for Shough was the highest it selected a signal-caller since the two-time Pro Bowler back in 1971.
The team legend recently spoke to Mike Detillier and Bobby Hebert on WWL Radio and had praise for Shough, as transcribed by Jeff Nowak.
"This is a tough thing with the Saints. We don’t know what’s going to happen at the quarterback position," Manning said. "If he happened to be thrown out there, he’s better prepared than most. It’s a tough transition, I don’t care how old you are or how much football you’ve played, it’s a huge step, but I think he’s very qualified and I absolutely love the pick. I thought the pick was just fantastic."
It's unclear who will be the team's quarterback when the team takes the field for Week 1 action this season but its clear the team loves Shough and he has said all of the right things himself so far as well. No matter what happens in Week 1, the Saints clearly have their guy for at least the foreseeable future.