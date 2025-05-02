Saints' Tyler Shough Gets 'Unfiltered' Prediction From Executive
The New Orleans Saints are going to be exciting to follow over the next few months.
There's to like about this roster, but there's also question marks. The biggest one surely is the quarterback position right now with Derek Carr, Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener on the team. What makes the Saints interesting is the fact that they realistically have a pathway toward being good in 2025, but there are unanswered questions that will be sorted out over the next few months.
There's a long offseason ahead of us and we won't see real football games for months. At least the Saints can fill those months with some excitement.
Shough is going to be the guy to watch as rookie minicamp kicks off and eventually training camp. Will he start in 2025? Who knows. We'll see what happens. But, an anonymous executive shared to The Athletic's Mike Sando that they'd "be surprised" if Shough doesn't start.
"All signs point to Shough having a strong shot at starting as a rookie while incumbent Derek Carr deals with a shoulder injury," Sando said. "'I’d be surprised if the quarterback is not starting for them,' another exec said. 'He has the arm talent. He is really smart. He comes across as a veteran already. With him, it’s about staying healthy.'"
This clearly is the Saints' biggest question mark right now. But, the Saints could be good with either Carr or Shough under center.
