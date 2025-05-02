Saints' Tyler Shough Has Surprising 2025 Projections
The New Orleans Saints have one of the more intriguing young quarterbacks in the league at their disposal right now after selecting Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
He's a talented guy and has gotten a lot of praise from head coach Kellen Moore since his selection by New Orleans. This isn't the most surprising thing in the world, the team wouldn't have selected him if they didn't like him.
Now, the big question is how much he will play in 2025, if at all. It seems significantly more likely than not that he will get time, but that depends on Derek Carr. The team has already said that Carr will start if he is healthy. But, his shoulder is a real issue right now. So, what will happen?
ESPN's Mike Clay shared a shockingly in-depth projection guide for the 2025 season and in his projection, both Shough and Carr get time with the Saints next season.
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Tyler Shough:
7 games, 155-for-238 passing, 1,707 passing yards, 9 touchdown passes, 6 interceptions
25 rushing attempts, 107 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
ESPN's Mike Clay's Projections For Derek Carr:
10 games, 234-for-355 passing, 2,622 passing yards, 13 touchdown passes, 8 interceptions
20 rushing attempts, 66 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Saints Projected Wins: 6.8
In this scenario, the Saints clearly wouldn't have the season they likely want to have after minimizing turnover. But, Shough would get at least a little time.
