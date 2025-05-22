Saints' Tyler Shough Reveals Early Thoughts On New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints went out on a limb this offseason and landed someone who could very well end up being their quarterback of the future.
New Orleans hasn't been known for taking quarterbacks early in the National Football League Draft. The Saints broke precedent this year as they selected former Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, this was the earliest the Saints took a quarterback since taking Archie Manning with the No. 2 pick all the way back in 1971.
Shough dealt with some serious injuries, which is a big reason why he spent seven years in college. New Orleans is taking a gamble on him, but clearly Kellen Moore and the team like him and he'll have a chance to earn the starting job this offseason.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano shared a fascinating intereview with the young signal-caller and he talked about his early thoughts on New Orleans among other things.
"It’s been a lot of fun. Obviously, it’s different with the humidity—different environment," Shough said. "You’re close to the Gulf. You’re down there. The people are awesome. The food is, obviously, really, really good. So everything is different in a great way, and I’ve been there the past few weeks really early. I wanted to go down there, get acclimated, meet some of my new teammates, and just get started on everything."
