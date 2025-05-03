Saints’ Tyler Shough’s Path To Playing Time Shared
Who is going to be under center when Week 1 gets here in the fall for the New Orleans Saints?
Right now, there seems to be too obvious options: Derek Carr and Tyler Shough. The Saints themselves have already said that if Carr is healthy, he will be the guy. His health very much is in question, though. If Carr doesn’t play, it seems pretty obvious that the guy will end up being Shough.
ESPN’s Katherine Terrell talked about the possibility of Shough getting playing time in 2025 and what would it take to get him on the field.
"When will he be expected to get regular playing time? Whether or not Shough gets instant playing time will depend on a number of factors, including Carr's status and what happens in a potential training camp competition with the other young QBs on the roster," Terrell said. "The Saints have now drafted a quarterback in three straight drafts, adding Shough to a room that includes Spencer Rattler, 24, and Jake Haener, 26.
"The Saints have been silent on what lies ahead regarding Carr, but selecting a quarterback shows they could be looking ahead to a future after Carr."
Shough is on the older side for a quarterback prospect after playing seven years of college football. But, he had a great year in 2024. Shough had a 23-to-6 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 12 games for Louisville. On top of this, he has prototypical NFL quarterback size at 6’ 5’’ and 219 pounds. Will Kellen Moore and the Saints give him a shot in 2025?
More NFL: Saints Called 'Potential Option' For Pro Bowl Receiver