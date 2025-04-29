Saints' Tyler Shough Sends Bold Message To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints got their guy in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and he already is saying all of the right things.
With a long-term question at quarterback, the Saints went out and selected former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No. 40 pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shough was the third quarterback prospect taken this year and the team unsurprisingly has done nothing but praise him ever since.
This isn't shocking. After months of question marks about the team's future, head coach Kellen Moore now has the answer. Whether Shough starts in 2025 or not, he will at some point and will be given an opportunity for a while. This is the earliest the team has taken a quarterback since Archie Manning so clearly they see something in him.
He has said all of the right things as well so far. The team shared a video featuring him shortly after being selected and he also shared a post on Instagram with a message to Saints fans.
"God's timing," Shough said. "If it was easy, everyone would do it. New Orleans you will get everything out of me. I will die on that field for ya'll. WHO DAT."
It's a short message, but one that has gotten fans pretty fired up on social media. He's an intriguing prospect and it's going to be interesting to see what he and Moore can do together.
