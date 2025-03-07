Saints Urged To 'Invest In' Projected $20 Million Defensive Game-Changer
The New Orleans Saints are transitioning into a brand new era, but there’s at least one player New Orleans should hold onto from the pre-Kellen Moore days.
Well, maybe two, considering the Saints have already said that they’re moving forward with Derek Carr.
On the defensive side of the ball, New Orleans doesn’t have anyone more talented than Chase Young, but he’s a free agent and expecting something in the range of a $20 million deal.
Despite the Saints being strapped financially, they should do whatever they can to re-sign Young to establish some degree of stability on defense. It’s a point that Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon recently made.
“Incredibly, (Young is) still only 25 years old, and there’s a chance the former No. 2 overall pick still becomes something special,” Gagnon wrote.
“Even if the Saints blow it up, he’d be a good guy to invest in for at least another year or two.”
Young, a former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, has tallied 131 tackles, 22 sacks, and seven forced fumbles in his career thus far.
There’s a chance the Saints’ grim salary situation prevents them from bringing Young back into the fold, in which case New Orleans might pivot to a guy like Joey Bosa as a Young replacement.
If the Saints are clever enough to recalibrate their financials in a way that allows for one splash signing, however, they’d be wise to give that money to Young.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Draft 'Gifted' QB At No. 71: 'Kellen Moore's Jalen Hurts'