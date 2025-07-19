Saints Used Clever Tactic To Craft Tyler Shough Contract
The New Orleans Saints agreed to a groundbreaking contract with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough on Saturday.
Selected as the No. 40 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Shough has now secured the league’s seventh fully guaranteed second-round contract, a rare achievement.
The Saints got creative in working on Shough’s deal, introducing a unique roster bonus clause to Shough’s contract, a first for a player outside the first round, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“The contract also includes (an) annual Roster Bonus structure whereby Shough receives the majority of his compensation each year during the first week of training camp,” Schefter reported on Saturday.
Roster bonuses typically guarantee payment if a player remains on the team by a specific date, though the exact terms of Shough’s deal are still under wraps. This structure could set a precedent across the league.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson provided more context about the Saints’ clever Shough deal.
“In some circumstances bonuses kick in during the same year,” Jackson wrote.
“For instance, if a player is on the roster at a date ahead of 2026’s training camp, then their bonus for 2026 kicks in. Other times, teams work ahead. That would mean guaranteeing a 2027 bonus on a trigger date in 2026. Which route the Saints go with this remains to be seen, but it’s yet another example of the New Orleans front office adding some spice to their agreements. This will be an interesting one to watch unfold."
What’s most important in all of this for Shough and the Saints is that the rookie won’t miss any of training camp. He’ll have the full opportunity to compete for the starting QB job against Spencer Rattler.
