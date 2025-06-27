Saints Vet Could Surprisingly ‘Reach Another Level’ In 2025
The New Orleans Saints are entering a new era.
With new head coach Kellen Moore bringing a fresh approach to the team’s playbook, fans are excited.
Among the players who could thrive under Moore's system is a seasoned tight end who has steadily built a reliable presence in the Saints’ lineup.
At 28 years old, this veteran is on the cusp of a rare, mid-career breakout.
Saints Wire’s John Sigler recently suggested that this undrafted success story could take his game to new heights in 2025.
“It feels odd to suggest a 28-year old who has already played 67 games with the Saints is about to break out, but (Juwan) Johnson could reach another level in Kellen Moore’s offense," Sigler wrote.
"Tight ends have always been a priority when Moore has called plays: an aged Jason Witten saw 83 targets in 2019, with Dalton Schultz drawing 89 of them in 2020, 104 in 2021, and 89 again in 2022. Gerald Everett had 70 targets in 2023, and Dallas Goedert still saw 72 passes go his way across 14 games last year. Johnson had a career-high 66 targets last season. His volume is about to go up and Moore’s fresh perspective could find new ways to get him the ball.”
Johnson’s ability to exploit mismatches, particularly in the red zone, could be amplified in Moore’s scheme, which often uses creative route concepts to free up tight ends.
With a new offensive system designed to maximize his skill set, Johnson’s target share could explode.
As the Saints aim to redefine the franchise's outlook in 2025 and beyond, Johnson’s increased production could be a defining factor in their success.
