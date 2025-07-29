Saints Weapon Gives Promising Update
The New Orleans Saints’ wide receiver room has a lot of sneaky talent but health is the biggest question.
New Orleans’ top three receivers could compete with pretty much any team out there. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks are a formidable trio. Pair them with a Kellen Moore-led offense and and there's a lot fans should be excited about.
But, all three of these guys were bitten by the injury bug last year, including Cooks who wasn't even with New Orleans last year.
If the Saints want to make a run and surprise people, they are going to need better health and Shaheed specifically made it clear that he’s fully healthy, as shared by The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune's Luke Johnson.
"I feel great. I feel 100%," Shaheed said. "...I worked hard to get to this point. I know that I’m healthy and ready to go...
"There’s a lot of wide-open opportunities for us to catch the ball and get up the field — lots of big plays. That’s what it’s going to take for us to take the next step, especially with my game. Yards after the catch, I feel like that’s a key that I need to focus on and that’s only going to help improve my game."
With each passing day in camp, Shaheed is someone who has gotten a lot of buzz. For example, from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill. He played just six games last season, but if he can stay healthy in 2025, the Saints could have a breakout on their hands.
