Saints Will 'Continue To Evaluate' QB Market, Per Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints have had an active offseason to this point but head coach Kellen Moore didn't rule out another move.
With Derek Carr retiring, one question that has been floating around is whether or not the team will look to bring a veteran to town to pair with Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers.
This question was posed to Moore in his media availability on Thursday and said it's a topic the team will "continue to evaluate."
"It's something that we will continue to evaluate, obviously," Moore said. "It's like every other position on our roster. We are always looking to get better and compete in the best way that we possibly can. So, we'll continue to evaluate it."
Shough and Rattler seem like the two most likely options right now for the Saints' starting quarterback job with a lot of the offseason left to go. Haener is the longest-tenured Saints quarterback but is currently dealing with an oblique injury that is expected to sideline him throughout OTAs.
There aren't too many options available still in free agency. The top available currently are Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tyler Huntley. Rodgers has been heavily tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers and not to the Saints.
As the offseason progresses and more options become available closer to roster cutdown day in training camp, maybe other players could options for New Orleans.