Saints News Network

Saints Will 'Continue To Evaluate' QB Market, Per Kellen Moore

The Saints may not be completely done adding yet...

Patrick McAvoy

May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore during rookie minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have had an active offseason to this point but head coach Kellen Moore didn't rule out another move.

With Derek Carr retiring, one question that has been floating around is whether or not the team will look to bring a veteran to town to pair with Tyler Shough, Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers.

This question was posed to Moore in his media availability on Thursday and said it's a topic the team will "continue to evaluate."

"It's something that we will continue to evaluate, obviously," Moore said. "It's like every other position on our roster. We are always looking to get better and compete in the best way that we possibly can. So, we'll continue to evaluate it."

Shough and Rattler seem like the two most likely options right now for the Saints' starting quarterback job with a lot of the offseason left to go. Haener is the longest-tenured Saints quarterback but is currently dealing with an oblique injury that is expected to sideline him throughout OTAs.

There aren't too many options available still in free agency. The top available currently are Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater, and Tyler Huntley. Rodgers has been heavily tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers and not to the Saints.

As the offseason progresses and more options become available closer to roster cutdown day in training camp, maybe other players could options for New Orleans.

More NFL: Saints $40 Million Fan-Favorite Isn’t Ready To Go

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News