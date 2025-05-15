Saints Will See New Star-Studded Duo Early In 2025
The New Orleans Saints' schedule is interesting and will be analyzed at length over the next few months.
New Orleans will take the field in Week 1 action against the Arizona Cardinals at Caesars Superdome. it won't take long for the Saints to see one of the most intriguing new star-studded duos in football afterward.
In Week 3, the Saints will hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. This will be one of the more intriguing games of the early season. The reason for this is because the Seahawks went out this offseason and brought Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp to town. The Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and cut ties with Tyler Lockett. Kupp now is expected to be the team's No. 1 receiver along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The Seahawks made the surprising decision to trade Geno Smith away and went out and signed Darnold after a massive year in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints are going to have their hands full pretty quickly and it will be interesting to see if the Saints face off against the same guy who tossed 35 touchdowns last year or the one who bounced around before that.
All in all, the Seahawks are one of the more intriguing teams in the league heading into the 2025 season. The Saints won't have to wait long to take a look at that new-look roster.
