Saints Won't Select QB Early In Draft, Says NFL Insider: 'They've Got Holes'
If you’re a New Orleans Saints fan expecting New Orleans to select a quarterback early in the NFL draft, prepare to be disappointed.
With the draft two days away, it won’t be long before the Saints are on the clock at No. 9 overall.
But according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, that No. 9 pick won’t be used on a QB. Schefter spoke about the Saints’ approach to the upcoming draft during a new episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast that aired on Tuesday.
“Everybody's waiting for (a) quarterback, but they might wait a little while on a quarterback,” Schefter said.
“They've got a lot of needs with a new head coach in Kellen Moore, and they've got holes along the offensive and defensive lines to address here.”
There’s been some Shedeur Sanders buzz connected to the Saints in recent weeks, but if Shefter’s reporting is any indication, Sanders won’t end up in New Orleans.
In all, the Saints have nine selections in the draft: No. 9, No. 40, No. 71, No. 93, No. 112, No. 131, No. 184, No. 248, and No. 254.
New Orleans is coming off a 5-12 season. The franchise hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2020 season.
Moore, fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles, is now tasked with re-building the Saints into a winner, something the club hasn’t experienced since the end of Drew Brees era.
To begin chasing that goal, Moore and his staff must draft well this week.
More NFL: Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore Praises Backup QB: 'Really Good Player'