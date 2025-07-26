Saints WR Emerging As Sneaky Fantasy Pick
The New Orleans Saints' offense should be good in 2025, no matter who wins the starting quarterback job.
Both Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are very talented. Jake Haener is in the mix as well and wouldn't be if the team didn't view him highly. The Saints have talent in the quarterback room and weapons all across the offense. Plus, now Kellen Moore is leading the offense.
Moore has had success each place he's stopped so far. He has had success with the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles. Each team's No. 1 receiver has thrived under Moore and now Chris Olave is going to be in that role. Because of that, Pro Football Focus' Beckett Mesko shared a take that Olave is going to blow his fantasy football average draft position out of the water.
"New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave blows his ADP out of the water," Mesko said. "Olave is currently being drafted as the WR34, only a year removed from a WR15 finish. While injury is a concern, Olave is still one of the better wide receivers in the NFL when healthy. For his career, he is averaging 2.21 yards per route run, which ranks 13th, and owns a 25.4 percent target rate (10th).
"When Olave is on the field, he demands the football, and with rookie Tyler Shough the favorite to win the starting quarterback job in New Orleans, he is going to need to rely on his veteran star wide receiver."
This might be bold right now, but could easily be reached in 2025.
More NFL: Saints Superstar Isn't Retiring Quite Yet