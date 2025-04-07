Sean Payton Shares Simple Message For Saints Legend
One former member of the New Orleans Saints announced that he is hanging up his cleats this weekend and retiring from the National Football League.
Terron Armstead played 12 years in the National Football League, including nine with the Saints. Over that stretch, he became one of the most dependable offensive linemen in the league and is a true Saints legend. He spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and now will move on to whatever he wants next at just 33 years old.
After it was announced that Armstead would be retiring, there unsurprisingly has been an outpouring of love and support from players, coaches, and fans alike. One person who shared a post on social media for Armstead was former Saints and current head coach Sean Payton.
"Congratulations (Terron Armstead) on an amazing career! Proud to have been a part of your journey. Great player, teammate, and leader and tremendous person."
Payton was the coach of the Saints for Armstead's entire nine-year run with the Saints. Armstead and Payton's last years with New Orleans both were in 2021. Armstead joined the Dolphins for the 2022 season and made back-to-back Pro Bowls. Payton took the 2022 season off and returned to the coaching ranks in 2023 with the Broncos.
Armstead clearly was beloved in the Saints' locker room, as is shown by all the messages in his favor after announcing the news. He'll find success in whatever is next.
