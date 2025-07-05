Shedeur Sanders Gets Advice From Unexpected Saints Source
There was a time earlier in the offseason when it seemed like former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could land with the New Orleans Saints potentially even with the No. 9 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
That didn't happen, though.
Sanders had a free fall throughout the draft and ended up landing with the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. He's been a polarizing prospect to follow. He showed some serious flashes at Colorado, but he dropped down.
It was a pretty big surprise. One person who has been there before is New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler. He, too, dropped to the fifth round in the draft despite some high expectations in college. If there's anyone who would know how to navigate something like that, it would be him. He recently joined "The Rich Eisen Show" and had some advice for the Browns' young quarterback.
"He's a talented quarterback, as we all know," Rattler said. "He's going to have his own path. Everybody has a different path. Everybody can't go first round, second round. Everybody has their own path, so take it step by step. Take it day by day. I know he'll be great. I know he has a level head and knows what to do. Obviously, runs in the family. I know he's going to work hard and be a great player."
Right now, the Browns have four quarterbacks on their roster, including Sanders. He has a chance to earn a job with the team, but everything is up in the air.