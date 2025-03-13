Should Saints Reunite With Former 1st-Round Pick?
The New Orleans Saints have been more aggressive than expected in free agency so far but there is more work to do.
New Orleans could use another weapon for the passing game. The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League which absolutely could be used to bring a pass-catcher to town. There are guys still out there in free agency who could help without breaking the bank as well.
The free agent receiver market hasn't really heated up in a big way yet like some other position groups. There's a lot of talent available, like Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Amari Cooper. All four likely will be pretty expensive, though.
One guy who could have a solid impact on the Saints' offense without spending too much could be former Dallas Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks.
Cooks spent the first three of his National Football League career with the Saints and has spent time with the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, and Cowboys since. He was with the Cowboys for the last two years.
He only played in 10 games last season and had 259 receiving yards and 26 catches. He had two seasons with over 1,100 receiving yards with the Saints early in his career. Overall, he's had six seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.
Cooks is now 31 years old and could fit the role left by Marquez Valdes-Scantling at likely an affordable rate. Why not consider a reunion?
More NFL: Saints Reportedly Losing Standout Receiver To Seahawks