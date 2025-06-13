State Of Saints QB Competition: Kellen Moore Likes What He's Seen
The New Orleans Saints have a significant quarterback competition on their hands and there's no end in sights.
Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Hunter Dekkers are the four guys in the roster. Haener has dealt with an injury and Shough and Rattler certainly are the two favorites for the job right now. But, there is a lot of time left before the team has to make any decisions.
Mandatory minicamp is behind us now and the Saints get a brief break before training camp gets here later in the summer.
Saints head coach Kellen Moore was asked about what he's seen from the young quarterbacks so far, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.
"I like where those guys are heading,” Moore said. “A lot of the quarterback process during the OTA phase is really focused on their command and their control, their ability to call the play, take control at the line of scrimmage. I thought all those guys get a check there, they did a really good job. You see them make the throws that you need to make, they certainly made those plays and I think their preparation has been really good.
"The execution, just the consistency is going to be the big aspect as we continue to grow this thing. But feel really good about where all these guys are at."
The Saints have a lot of talent on their hands, despite some low expectations around the league. These guys can surprise people.
