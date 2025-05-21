Steelers Weren't Alone With Interest In Saints' Chris Olave
Over the last week or so there have been rumors circulating across the National Football League about the Pittsburgh Steelers showing interest in New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave.
The Steelers certainly could have interest -- every team likely should have interest in a receiver of Olave's caliber. But, it also was reported that the Saints were not interested in making a move. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer confirmed this fact but also noted that the Steelers aren't the only team that called Pittsburgh about Olave this offseason. He reported that the Cleveland Browns also showed interest at one point.
"War Room, no. The Saints got inquiries from the Browns and Steelers early in the offseason, and rebuffed them, and Olave’s had a really nice offseason since," Breer said. "Maybe someone blows New Orleans away with an offer. But he’s not on the block, and I have a hard time thinking he’s going to be traded."
Olave is one of the top up-and-coming receivers in football. He had 1,042 yards as a rookie in 2022 and followed up with 1,123 as a second-year player in 2023. In 2024, he only played in eight games due to injuries and racked up 400 yards.
It's the National Football League offseason so there are plenty of calls made to see who could potentially be available. It's not shocking teams have been interested in Olave, but he it clearly doesn't sound like he is going anywhere.
