Tyler Shough Addressed Saints QB Competition With Fire
The New Orleans Saints got some of the business out of the way this week by signing Tyler Shough to his rookie deal.
Now, it’s almost time for things to take care of themselves on the field.
The Saints have one of the more interesting quarterback competitions in the league and it will like come down to Shough and Spencer Rattler for the starting job. Both have worked out with the team’s playmakers outside of organized practice time and both have said all of the right things so far this offseason.
We’re just days away from training camp kicking off and Shough continued to say the right things. He was asked by former NFL head coach Jon Gruden his mindset for the 2025 season and if he hopes to play a little bit, he responded by saying he’s ready to compete and used guys like Bo Nix as an example of someone who came out as a rookie and shined.
"No, man," Shough said. "My expectation is to go out there and play at the highest level I can. You saw it from Bo Nix and (Jayden Daniels) last year. Why not?"
That's the perfect mindset ahead of training camp and a quarterback competition. Now, Shough is signed and the compettion will kick off in the coming days. Who will come out on top, Shough or Rattler? Now, we won't have to wait much longer to find out. All in all, there are reasons to be excited right now in New Orleans.
