Tyler Shough Addresses Saints Contract Drama
Recently, one talking point across the National Football League is that the vast majority of 2025 second round draft picks haven't signed contracts yet, including New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.
The story has been overblown, for sure, but it is interesting that the trend is emerging. It revolved around quaranteed money in contracts. So far, two second rounders have signed and reportedly have gotten fully guaranteed deals. It's going to be interesting to see who breaks first. Will teams continue to hand out guaranteed deals? Or will the players break first?
We'll see, but at some point Shough will sign a deal and it will all be fine. He opened up about the deal, as shared by Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune.
"The whole second round, (we’re) just seeing kind of where things lie," Shough said. "There’s not like a demand or — obviously, you’re super optimistic. That’s just part of it, this whole process, so yeah, we’ll see...
"I want to fight for as much as we can get, but at the same time, there’s a lot of things that have yet to unfold with other guys ahead (of me). For me, the biggest thing was getting here, learning the playbook and doing everything I can."
He'll be alright and the Saints will get him on a deal at some point, whether it is fully-guaranteed or not. Nothing to worry about here, it will all shake itself out.
