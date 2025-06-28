Tyler Shough Already Has Shocked Saints Legend
The New Orleans Saints have an exciting, young quarterback on their hands in Tyler Shough.
Shough was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he already has impressed a team legend. New Orleans took Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round. That was the highest New Orleans took a quarterback in the draft since Archie Manning back in 1971.
Manning already is impressed by the young quarterback and shared that he is the first college quarterback to come back and help out at the Manning Passing Academy after turning pro.
"Most Saints players have gone back home now with this month off, he said he's staying right here. He said, 'I want to come work the camp.' I've never had one of our college quarterbacks, when he turns pro, to say he'll come back and want to work the camp," Manning said to WWL TV's Doug Mouton.
This guy is doing everything right so far. Shough has said all of the right things and is battling for the starting job for New Orleans. One thing that is important to note is that the Saints quarterback hasn't signed a deal yet, but that will come in the near future. Most second-round picks haven't signed deals yet. Shough isn't an outlier. He'll sign at some point and he certainly is doing everything right so far for the franchise. Now, the big question is will he win the starting job?