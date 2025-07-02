Tyler Shough Can Quickly Make Saints History
The New Orleans Saints are right in the middle of a quarterback competition and if Tyler Shough can come out on top, he will quickly make team history.
If Shough can win the Saints' starting job out of training camp, he would become the second rookie quarterback to be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 behind just Archie Manning back in 1971.
"Though he's the frontrunner, Shough also has to earn the starting job," NFL.com's Grant Gordon said. "He's competing with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, aiming to become just the second Saints Week 1 rookie QB starter and the first since Archie Manning in 1971. It's an opportunity Shough is grateful to have."
Shough isn't your typical rookie. He spent seven years in college with Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville. Shough spent three years at Oregon and at one point was Justin Herbert's backup. He had a few significant injuries throughout his time in college. He battled through, got through adversity, and now is joining the Saints.
He has all of the upside in the world. If he can beat out Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting job, that would be very interesting. Clearly, the Saints like him if the team choose to take him as early as they did. Kellen Moore is now the team's head coach and Shough was one of the team's first selections under him. There's a lot to like about this kid, but now he has to win the job to make history.