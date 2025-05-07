Tyler Shough 'Hopes' To Learn From Saints Legend
The New Orleans Saints are going to be very interesting to follow over the next few months as we get closer to the 2025 National Football League season.
The biggest reason for this certainly is the addition of young quarterback Tyler Shough. Right now, the Saints' quarterback room is seemingly full with Derek Carr, Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. The Saints have some depth, but obviously could change based on Carr's shoulder.
No matter what happens with Carr, it's going to be an important offseason for Shough as he acclimates to the NFL game. Whether or not he starts in 2025, he will likely at least help this team in the long-term.
He's done all of the right things so far and The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan shared that he "hopes" to attend the Manning Passing Academy with Saints legend Archie Manning.
"New Saints QB Tyler Shough hopes to attend and work the Manning Passing Academy next month in Thibodaux," Duncan said. "In 2022, he worked the MPA as a counselor, a role traditionally reserved for college QBs. 'I'm going to put him to work,' Archie Manning laughed."
Shough is the highest-selected quarterback by the Saints since Manning was taken with the No. 2 pick in the 1971 National Football League Draft. Getting these two together to work out only could be a positive thing for New Orleans. It's an exciting time to follow New Orleans, despite some negative offseason buzz.
