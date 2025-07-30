Tyler Shough Madden Rating: Saints QB Beats Out Shedeur Sanders
The New Orleans Saints have one of the most interesting rookies in the league heading into the 2025 National Football League season.
Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough isn't the typical first-year NFL player. He spent seven years in college due to various serious injuries and enters the league at 25 years old. He will turn 26 years old on Sept. 28. Right now, he's duking it out with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for New Orleans' starting quarterback job after being selected with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
This time of the year is exciting because of the fact that training camp is fully in action and preseason games are approaching. Another exciting part of this time of the year is that the next installment of the popular "Madden" video game is almost out. "Madden NFL 26" will arrive on August 14th and we have started to see ratings pop up across social media.
The ratings induce debate each and every year and this season will be no different. The top ratings for rookie quarterbacks dropped on social media on Wednesday and Shough was tied with New York Giants rookie Jaxson Dart for the No. 2 spot with a 68, behind Tennessee Titans No. 1 pick Cam Ward at 72.
Shough was the third quarterback taken off the board and is ahead of both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, both of the Cleveland Browns.
