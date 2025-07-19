Tyler Shough's Chances Of Starting For Saints Now Different, Writer Says
The New Orleans Saints have signed rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.
Fears of holdout and missed training camp reps can be put to bed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, and others reported on Saturday that the Saints and Shough have agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed, four-year, $10.795 million contract.
But what does Shough’s new deal mean for the starting quarterback competition in New Orleans, if anything?
The Spun’s Chris Rosvoglou put an interesting take out there on the topic, immediately following news of Shough’s fully guaranteed deal.
“The way I look at it now, with Shough’s contract being fully guaranteed, I feel like it's even more incentive now for this guy to start, besides the fact that he is an older rookie, besides the fact that you just drafted him at the 40th overall pick,” Rosvoglou said.
“You're giving him $11 million fully guaranteed over the next couple years. (You) probably want to see what he does … this year before you decide, ‘Hey, do we have to go dip back into the quarterback pool next year (in the draft)? Or, are we okay with what we have in Tyler Shough?’”
“So I think it's kind of a little bit more incentive for him to start,” Rosvoglou added.
Rosvoglou’s point appears logical, although Jackson was sure to remind people on Saturday that Shough’s deal does not guarantee that he’ll win the starting job. All in all, get your popcorn out for Saints training camp! It appears we have a real quarterback competition happening.
More NFL: Drew Brees Return? Exciting News Arrives For Saints Fans