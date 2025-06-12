Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler Turning Heads At Saints Camp
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback competition on their hands with no clear sign of a winner yet.
Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler are duking it out right now and Jake Haener will be back into the mix soon. Mandatory minicamp has taken the competition to the next level and receiver Brandin Cooks shared what he’s seen from Shough and Rattler so far.
"At the end of the day, you know like you said, whoever is out there you push in a good way," Cooks said. "Also, you kind of give them some pointers that you maybe learned throughout the years that at the end of the day it's a healthy competition and the guys are playing fast and that's the biggest coaching point...Tyler has got some stuff to him, got a little swag. He's made every throw out here, obviously.
"Just going to slow the game out and what not. But, that's anybody that comes in as a rookie. Spence is letting it fly. You look forward to that. You're watching the competition - they're bringing the best out of each other. It's been cool to be able to see these guys battle in a healthy way."
Cooks has been around the block and has seen some great quarterback play throughout his career. He's heading into his 12th year in the National Football League -- and first with the Saints since 2016. It sounds like both of these two young guys have caught his attention.
