Tyler Shough Taking Surprise Step Amid Saints Drama
The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of some drama right now.
New Orleans -- like most teams across the National Football League -- hasn't signed its second-round pick yet. The Saints took Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and he is among the many who hasn't signed a deal yet. This is because there is a real change happening across the league with the amount of guaranteed money given to second-round picks.
We'll see what happens, but it sounds like Shough is doing everything possible in the meantime to get ready for training camp. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football shared that Shough has been working out with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Cooper Rush.
"Tyler Shough is working out with Cooper Rush ahead of training camp," Underhill said. "Rush played under Kellen Moore in Dallas."
Rush has a connection to Saints head coach Kellen Moore, although he joined the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. He spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. He is now in Baltimore and it sounds like he is at least potentially helping a fellow quarterback heading into a system led by Moore. Rush has done it and now it sounds like Shough is at least trying to learn as much as possible ahead of training camp, even with the contract drama going on. New Orleans is going to be alright, but the second-round drama is picking up.