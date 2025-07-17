Were Saints Fighting To Sign Superstar?
One of the best pass rushers in recent memory is off the board.
Von Miller has been talked about a lot this offseason and now we know where he will play next: The Washington Commanders, as shared by ESPN's John Keim.
"The Washington Commanders are signing veteran defensive end Von Miller, a move designed to bolster their pass rush and increase their ability to close out games on defense," Keim said. "Miller, who posted two pictures of himself in a Washington jersey on his Instagram account Wednesday night, has recorded 129.5 career sacks to rank 16th on the all-time list. Miller, who still must pass his physical, will sign a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Miller, 36, played the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, recording 14 sacks -- eight in his first season and six last year. Washington hopes he can do what he did for the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season: serve as a final piece in a Super Bowl title run. The Rams acquired him in a midseason trade, and he then posted five sacks in eight regular-season games and four more in the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl win."
Miller is a guy who has been speculated a lot about this offseason. It even recently was shared that at least three teams were interested in him, per NFL Network's Brian Baldinger.
"I thought it's a natural (fit) for Von to end up in Baltimore. He didn't -- when I threw that out at Joby -- he didn't say anything," Baldinger said. "He goes, 'We've got three very interested teams.' But he didn't tell me the teams, so I didn't pry; I wasn't trying to be a reporter there,"
The New Orleans Saints are a team that would've made sense for Miller. The Saints' pass rush has been talked about a lot this offseason, but the superstar is off the board. If New Orleans wants to make a move, the next best move would be for someone like Matthew Judon.