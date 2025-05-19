Will Saints Bring Back Super Bowl Champion?
There’s been some buzz recently about the New Orleans Saints and the possibility of a reunion.
One former Saints fan-favorite is available on the open market after the New York Jets recently cut ties with punter Thomas Morstead after spending the last two years with the franchise.
Unsurprisingly, his release led to some rumors about the possibility of a return to New Orleans where he spent the first 12 years of his career. While this is the case, Fletcher Mackel of WDSU shared that a reunion isn’t currently in the cards.
"IMO it’s no-brainer for Saints to sign Thomas Morstead," Mackel said. "He’s still really good NFL punter plus great culture guy who can help Kellen Moore rebuild NOLA. That said, I’m told from source that Saints 'aren’t ready to do anything with Thomas at this time.' Hopefully they reconsider.
The Saints have had some turnover at the punter position over the last few years. A consistent presence like Morstead certainly wouldn't hurt. He's a guy who has done a lot of winning throughout his 16-year NFL career. He won a Super Bowl win the Saints as well as earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. The Saints have an aging roster, but some fresh faces as well. Morestead is a guy who knows what it takes to win in New Orleans and would just give the team another important voice in the locker room. Why not give him a call?