Saints QB Dilemma Hurdling Towards Solution
There have been a lot of questions recently about quarterback Tyler Shough.
The New Orleans Saints 2025 second-round pick hasn’t signed a deal yet as of writing, but that could change in the near future. Second rounders across the league have been slow to sign as a trend has emerged with fully-guaranteed deals coming for second rounders.
Shough hasn’t gotten a deal yet, but a handful of 2025 picks signed as recently as Thursday. Soon enough, Shough’s time will come and it can’t come at a better time. Training camp is right around the corner and Shough is going to duke it out with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the starting job.
There’s been some drama across the league as the trend has emerged, but it’s a positive for the second-rounders and objectively is positive for them at the very least. We’ll see what happens, but the Saints drafted him for a reason and it’s clear that things are going to work out at some point. The fact that second rounders started to sign is a positive. Soon enough, it will be Shough.
When the Saints drafted Shough, there were obviously question marks in the quarterback room. It has been a roller coaster of an offseason with Derek Carr retiring, but Shough seems like he could be the guy to help solve the issues. There's been questions about his contract, but soon enough the two sides will find a way to work things out.