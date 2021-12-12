Saints vs. Jets Odds, Prop Bets, and Predictions | Week 14

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Saints vs. Jets Odds, Prop Bets, and Prediction

    The New Orleans Saints (5-7) travel to the northeast to square off against the New York Jets (3-9) in a must win game for Sean Payton's team
    The New Orleans Saints (5-7) travel to the northeast to square off against the New York Jets (3-9) in a must win game for Sean Payton's team.   If the Saints should fall in an upset to the Jets, their postseason hopes would take a tremendous hit. 

    Sports Illustrated's Sportsbook projects the team from the Big Easy will end a five-game losing streak in the Big Apple.

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)

    SAINTS vs. JETS ODDS

    • Spread: The New Orleans Saints (-5.5)
    • Betting scenarios:  Wager $10 on NO to beat NYJ: $14.44 Win by 5.5: $19.09 to lose: $28.75; Wager $10 on NYJ to beat NO: $28.75; Lose by less than 5.5: $19.09 to lose: $14.44
    • Over/Under: 43 (-110)
    • Money Line:  NO (-225), NYJ (+188)

    SI Sportsbooks Over/Under Insights

    • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
    • In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
    • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
    • This contest's over/under is 11.1 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
    • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
    • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7)

    SAINTS PROP BETS

    SI Sportsbook on New Orleans Saints Players vs. New York Jets:

    The Saints have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

    Taysom Hill

    • Passing Yards: 196.5
    • Passing Touchdowns: 1.5
    • Rushing Yards

    Hill's Key 2021 Stats:   

    • Hill has thrown for 320 yards (26.7 ypg), completing 53.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
    • He's also helped out on the ground, with 205 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
    • Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.
    • He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)

    Alvin Kamara

    • Rushing Yards: 68.5
    • Rushing TDs: 0.5
    • Rushing and Receiving Yards: 104.5

    Kamara's Key 2021 Stats:

    • Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.
    • He has received 146 of his team's 338 carries this season (43.2%).
    1. In his one career matchups, Kamara finished with 44 rushing yards versus the Jets, 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
    2. Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.
    3. Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
    4. The Saints are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).
    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1)

    Marquez Callaway

    • Receiving Yards: 34.5
    • Receiving TDs: 0.5
    • Longest Reception: 18.5

    Callaway's Key 2021 Stats:

    • Callaway has totaled 409 yards on 28 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 34.1 yards per game on 55 targets.
    • Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.
    • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
    1. Callaway put together a 13-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted four times.
    2. Callaway has reeled in four passes (12 targets) for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.

    SAINTS-JETS PREDICTION

    Saints 27, Jets 17

