Saints vs. Jets Odds, Prop Bets, and Predictions | Week 14

Publish date:
Saints vs. Jets Odds, Prop Bets, and Prediction
The New Orleans Saints (5-7) travel to the northeast to square off against the New York Jets (3-9) in a must win game for Sean Payton's team
The New Orleans Saints (5-7) travel to the northeast to square off against the New York Jets (3-9) in a must win game for Sean Payton's team. If the Saints should fall in an upset to the Jets, their postseason hopes would take a tremendous hit.
Sports Illustrated's Sportsbook projects the team from the Big Easy will end a five-game losing streak in the Big Apple.
SAINTS vs. JETS ODDS
- Spread: The New Orleans Saints (-5.5)
- Betting scenarios: Wager $10 on NO to beat NYJ: $14.44 Win by 5.5: $19.09 to lose: $28.75; Wager $10 on NYJ to beat NO: $28.75; Lose by less than 5.5: $19.09 to lose: $14.44
- Over/Under: 43 (-110)
- Money Line: NO (-225), NYJ (+188)
SI Sportsbooks Over/Under Insights
- New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
- In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 1.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.1 points under the 53.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
SAINTS PROP BETS
SI Sportsbook on New Orleans Saints Players vs. New York Jets:
The Saints have thrown the football in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Taysom Hill
- Passing Yards: 196.5
- Passing Touchdowns: 1.5
- Rushing Yards
Read More
Hill's Key 2021 Stats:
- Hill has thrown for 320 yards (26.7 ypg), completing 53.1% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 205 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- Hill has thrown two passes in the red zone this season, 1.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- He's tacked on 101 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 33.7 yards per game.
Alvin Kamara
- Rushing Yards: 68.5
- Rushing TDs: 0.5
- Rushing and Receiving Yards: 104.5
Kamara's Key 2021 Stats:
- Kamara has taken 146 attempts for a team-leading 530 rushing yards (44.2 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 32 passes for 310 yards (25.8 per game) with four touchdowns.
- He has received 146 of his team's 338 carries this season (43.2%).
- In his one career matchups, Kamara finished with 44 rushing yards versus the Jets, 23.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Jets.
- Kamara will go up against a Jets squad that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 29th-ranked rush defense.
- The Saints are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (21 this season).
Marquez Callaway
- Receiving Yards: 34.5
- Receiving TDs: 0.5
- Longest Reception: 18.5
Callaway's Key 2021 Stats:
- Callaway has totaled 409 yards on 28 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 34.1 yards per game on 55 targets.
- Callaway has been the target of 55 of his team's 384 passing attempts this season, or 14.3% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.7% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- Callaway put together a 13-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on one catch while being targeted four times.
- Callaway has reeled in four passes (12 targets) for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and has one touchdown in his last three games.