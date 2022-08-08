Skip to main content

Jameis Winston 'Tweaked His Foot', Left Practice Early

New Orleans Saints starting quarterback had an early exit from Day 11 of training camp.

New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston left practice early when he "tweaked his foot a little bit," Dennis Allen told reporters.

Allen went to say, "He went in for some evaluation. I don't have any update on that. But it was it was kind of rolling out. I think it was in the seven-on-seven period that kind of felt it tweak a little bit, and so we wanted to go in and get him evaluated."

Winston is performing well at training camp. According to beat reporter Nick Underhill, he has not thrown an interception in the 11-on-11 drills during camp.

The Saints will keep a close eye on their starting quarterback ahead of this weekend's preseason opener against the Texans in Houston on Saturday, Aug. 13.

