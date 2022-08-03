Report: C.J. Gardner-Johnson Limits Practice, Seeks New Contract

Skip to main content

The Saints defensive back limits practice sessions and seeks a new contract.

Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is perhaps the best nickel defensive back in the National Football League. On Wednesday, Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill reported Gardner-Johnson "has limited his activity in recent practices as he seeks a new contract, per source." He's entering his fourth year with New Orleans and the final year of his contract.  

"Ceedy Duce" - DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

The New Orleans front office and coaching staff haven't officially disclosed if negotiations are ongoing between the team and Gardner-Johnson's representatives.

Gardner-Johnson is a vital component of the New Orleans secondary. His versatility to play multiple roles within the unit is priceless for Dennis Allen. In addition, all in the NFL have noticed Gardner-Johnson's swagger on and off the playing field, and he is a sparkplug for the team. Without his defensive production in his first three seasons, the Saints defense would have struggled at times.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson has played in 43 games in three seasons with 32 game starts.  He has five interceptions, 28 passes defendend, one forced fumble, one fumble return, 161 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 12 QB Hits, and three sacks.

