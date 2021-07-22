Who Did It Better?  The Saints Players Final Workout Videos Ahead of Training Camp

The final workout videos were posted by Saints players ahead of reporting for training camp on July 27.

Saints training camp will open to rookies this weekend and the veterans report on July 27. Several interesting workout videos from Jameis Winston, Carl Granderson, Marcus Davenport, Marcus Williams, Ty Montgomery, and Jameis Winston were posted on social media.

So, which player had the best workout video?

JAMEIS WINSTON WITH ROUTE GOD

*Courtesy RealSuperNola

ALVIN KAMARA'S INSANE STABILITY

CARL GRANDERSON WITH DLINE VIDS

MARCUS DAVENPORT WITH COACH JORDAN

KWON ALEXANDER WITH DR. REEF

JAMEIS WINSTON'S TOWEL SWAT!

Jameis is using the towel to simulate throwing the football and snapping his wrist. No, he wasn't swatting flies!

TY MONTGOMERY, DON'T FORGET 'BOUT HIM

MARCUS WILLIAMS GETTING STRONGER

TEAM GLEASON IN ORLANDO

It's not a workout, but Steve Gleason and his family enjoyed the theme parks in Orlando this week.

