Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

Who Did It Better? Saints Players Final Workout Videos Before Training Camp

The final workout videos were posted by Saints players ahead of reporting for training camp on July 27.
Author:
Publish date:

Saints training camp will open to rookies this weekend and the veterans report on July 27.   Several interesting workout videos from Jameis Winston, Carl Granderson, Marcus Davenport, Marcus Williams, Ty Montgomery, and Jameis Winston were posted on social media.  

So, which player had the best workout video?

JAMEIS WINSTON WITH ROUTE GOD

*Courtesy RealSuperNola

ALVIN KAMARA'S INSANE STABILITY

CARL GRANDERSON WITH DLINE VIDS

MARCUS DAVENPORT WITH COACH JORDAN

KWON ALEXANDER WITH DR. REEF

JAMEIS WINSTON'S TOWEL SWAT!

Jameis is using the towel to simulate throwing the football and snapping his wrist.   No, he wasn't swatting flies!

TY MONTGOMERY, DON'T FORGET 'BOUT HIM

MARCUS WILLIAMS GETTING STRONGER

TEAM GLEASON IN ORLANDO

It's not a workout, but Steve Gleason and his family enjoyed the theme parks in Orlando this week.

MORE SAINTS NEWS:

USATSI_13651040
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Position Preview: Linebacker

Saints Training Camp 2021 (1)
Training Camp

Who Did It Better?  The Saints Players Final Workout Videos Ahead of Training Camp

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (16)
Training Camp

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #53 Vaughan Johnson

USATSI_15180281_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Will the Saints Offense Involve the Tight Ends in 2021?

Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander Have Chemistry
Training Camp

Could the Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander Chemistry Favor the Saints & Linebacker Re-Signing?

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Position Preview: Cornerback

USATSI_15248836_168389760_lowres
News

Report: Kwon Alexander Visiting Saints on Tuesday

5f42cc84bb35e.image
Editorial / Opinion

Jameis vs. Taysom: The Most Important Position Battle in Saints Franchise History