Taysom Hill Injures Ribs

New Orleans Saints tight end and former quarterback injured his ribs at Thursday's Saints Training Camp.

Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports that head coach Dennis Allen told media that tight end Taysom Hill injured his ribs in Thursday morning's practice. 

Hill did not attend Friday morning's practice session. 

More coverage on the New Orleans Saints at training camp will be on Saints News Network.

New Orleans Saints
