RAS scores for Grey Zabel, Nick Emmanwori & the Seahawks 2025 NFL draft class

As usual Seattle put together a good crop of prospects when it comes to athletic testing.

Tim Weaver

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks threw some curveballs in the 2025 NFL draft, including an early pick on an offensive lineman, a high-ceiliing, low-floor quarterback and for some reason, a fullback. It's a very diverse group of talents with a lot of varied traits that should help make Seattle's roster more well-rounded. One thing they have in common is they're exceptional athletes at their respective positions.

That's par for the course for general manager John Schneider, who seems to put a lot of stock into athletic testing numbers. The excellent 2022 draft class was a good example of this - and this is another very gifted group of players. Here's how they all did in Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scores department.

LG Grey Zabel: 9.49

DB Nick Emmanwori: 10.00

TE Elijah Arroyo: N/A

QB Jalen Milroe: N/A

DT Rylie Mills: N/A

WR Tory Horton: 9.40

TE/FB Robbie Ouzts: 4.63

OL Bryce Cabeldue: 9.40

RB Damien Martinez: 8.52

OT Mason Richman: 6.39

WR Ricky White III: 4.89

This is a pretty solid group overall athletically, at least the picks that matter most at the top. As for Milroe, it would be nice to see more numbers, but if his superior athleticsm doesn't immediately jump out on tape then an RAS score isn't going to tell you anything.

Tim Weaver
