2025 NFL draft: Seahawks advised to target elite Texas WR prospect
It has been an offseason of transition in the Pacific Northwest. The wide receiver departures for the Seattle Seahawks include 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf. The former was released by the club to open up some salary-cap room. The latter was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft choice in 2025.
Enter newcomers Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and most recently River Cracraft, and Steven Sims. They join emerging star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has a new starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, and a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak.
Recently, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report offered “advice” to each of the 32 NFL teams as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, a mere 29 days away. In the case of the Seahawks, Moton’s suggestion had somewhat of a perplexing feel to it.
“Draft Matthew Golden because he will mitigate the disappointment of overpaying for Cooper Kupp's homecoming,” explained Moton.
Last week, the former Super Bowl LVI MVP signed a three-year, $45 million deal (via Spotrac). Kupp spent seven seasons with the Rams before being released by the franchise this offseason. As for Golden, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this evaluation regarding the University of Texas wideout.
“Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity. His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points. Golden has the ability to play all three receiver spots.
“He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches. Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future.”
Zierlein points out that the former Longhorn draws comparisons to current New Orleans Saints’ standout Chris Olave.
