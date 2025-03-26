All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Seahawks advised to target elite Texas WR prospect

The Seahawks have already made significant changes to their wide receiving corps. One NFL analyst feels adding a talented youngster would be a solid move.

Russell Baxter

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It has been an offseason of transition in the Pacific Northwest. The wide receiver departures for the Seattle Seahawks include 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett and two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf. The former was released by the club to open up some salary-cap room. The latter was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round draft choice in 2025.

Enter newcomers Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and most recently River Cracraft, and Steven Sims. They join emerging star Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has a new starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, and a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak.

Recently, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report offered “advice” to each of the 32 NFL teams as they prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, a mere 29 days away. In the case of the Seahawks, Moton’s suggestion had somewhat of a perplexing feel to it.

“Draft Matthew Golden because he will mitigate the disappointment of overpaying for Cooper Kupp's homecoming,” explained Moton.

Cooper Kup
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Last week, the former Super Bowl LVI MVP signed a three-year, $45 million deal (via Spotrac). Kupp spent seven seasons with the Rams before being released by the franchise this offseason. As for Golden, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this evaluation regarding the University of Texas wideout.

“Golden works all three levels of the field with similar consistency and productivity. His route-running needs refinement, but he does a decent job of altering tempo and separating at break points. Golden has the ability to play all three receiver spots.

“He also has the agility and body control to turn near-misses into highlight catches. Focus drops still pepper his play, but he’s a willing participant in traffic and took command of contested catches with better physicality and catch strength in 2024. Golden’s starting-level traits and big leap forward as a go-to playmaker have him primed to become a productive catch-maker with the potential to develop into a WR1 in the future.”

Zierlein points out that the former Longhorn draws comparisons to current New Orleans Saints’ standout Chris Olave.

