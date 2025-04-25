2025 NFL draft: Seahawks earn 'A' grade for selecting S Nick Emmanwori
The Seattle Seahawks got right to work to begin Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft, trading up to pick No. 35 to take South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. Seattle sent a second-round pick (No. 52) and a third-round pick (No. 82) to the Tennessee Titans to snag the Gamecocks playmaker.
Emmanwori has elite size, speed and coverage ability. A projected first-round pick, Emmanwori has been compared to Kam Chancellor by some NFL scouts. General manager John Schneider recognized the value and didn't hesitate to make a deal.
SI's Matt Verderame was impressed by the selection, giving the Seahawks an "A" grade to kick off Day 2.
"Nobody tested better at the combine than Emmanwori, who is a physical freak in every capacity," wrote Verderame. "Measuring at 6' 3" and 220 pounds, the South Carolina safety ran a 4.38 40-time with a 43" vertical jump and a 11' 6" long jump. Emmanwori was first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American in 2024 with 88 tackles, four interceptions and a pair of touchdowns."
The Seahawks had additional picks in the second and third rounds from trading quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, which allowed them to move up for Emmanwori. Seattle still has pick No. 50 coming up in Round 2.
