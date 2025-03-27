All Seahawks

2025 NFL draft: Every reported Seahawks top-30 visit so far

Which prospects have top-30 visits with the Seahawks ahead of 2025 NFL draft?

Matt Urben

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are making final adjustments to their big board as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL draft. The team still could go in a few different directions in Round 1, especially with multiple picks in the second and third rounds.

The Seahawks are expected to add to their offensive line and wide receiver rooms, and that's where they've focused the majority of their top-30 draft visits thus far.

  • Louisville QB Tyler Shough (report)
  • South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori (report)
  • Washington State OL Esa Pole (report)
  • Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue (report)
  • TCU WR Savion Williams (report)
Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough during Pro Day at the UofL Football's Trager Indoor Practice Facility Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks have the 18th overall pick in Round 1, and 10 picks overall in this year's draft. The team netted a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith (pick No. 92) and a second-rounder for wide receiver DK Metcalf (pick No. 52).

Seattle has a chance to do some damage early in the draft with five picks in the first 100 selections.

MATT URBEN

Matt Urben is a sportswriter for multiple outlets, including MLive.com and USA TODAY Sports Media Group. He has covered numerous NFL teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. Matt grew up in Michigan, where he currently resides with his fiancé and dog. He is a graduate of MPI Film School and the University of Michigan.