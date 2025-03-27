2025 NFL draft: Every reported Seahawks top-30 visit so far
The Seattle Seahawks are making final adjustments to their big board as we inch closer to the 2025 NFL draft. The team still could go in a few different directions in Round 1, especially with multiple picks in the second and third rounds.
The Seahawks are expected to add to their offensive line and wide receiver rooms, and that's where they've focused the majority of their top-30 draft visits thus far.
Which prospects have top-30 visits with Seahawks?
- Louisville QB Tyler Shough (report)
- South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori (report)
- Washington State OL Esa Pole (report)
- Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue (report)
- TCU WR Savion Williams (report)
The Seahawks have the 18th overall pick in Round 1, and 10 picks overall in this year's draft. The team netted a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith (pick No. 92) and a second-rounder for wide receiver DK Metcalf (pick No. 52).
Seattle has a chance to do some damage early in the draft with five picks in the first 100 selections.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold contract: More details on deal with Seahawks, but no clarity
Seattle Seahawks have prime trade-bait for quarterback-needy NFL teams
Analyst names Seahawks’ new starter one of free agency’s biggest losers
Seahawks predicted to give Sam Darnold huge new weapon in NFL draft