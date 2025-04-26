2025 NFL draft: Seahawks steal powerful running back at No. 223 overall
The Seattle Seahawks have had some decent picks during the 2025 NFL draft. They added some much-needed help on the offensive line in Round 1, taking North Dakota State's Grey Zabel at No. 18. They also made a lot of noise when they used pick No. 92 on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Seattle also had some questionable moves. That included selecting Robbie Ouzts, who is listed as a fullback. Thankfully, they got back on track after this and even hit a home run in Round 7. With the 223rd overall selection, the Seahawks added Miami running back Damien Martinez.
MORE: Seahawks given positive grade for Round 5 selection
At first, this might not seem like the best use of a draft pick given the depth chart. Seattle already has Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, and Kenny McIntosh. That said, Martinez could allow them to move on from Walker, who is entering the final season of his contract.
Martinez was expected to go much higher than Round 7 following an impressive career at Oregon State and Miami. In two years with the Beavers, he had 2,167 yards with 16 touchdowns. He was just as impressive with the Hurricanes, going for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Time will tell if his production continues in the NFL, but he has all the tools — which is why he could wind up being one of the biggest steals this season.
