Nick Emmanwori comes to Seahawks with ridiculous athletic scores
The Seattle Seahawks got aggressive during the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. They moved up from No. 52 to No. 35, giving up pick No. 82 in the process. It was a hefty price to pay, but it could be well worth it since they landed a stud in South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
Following a strong career and sensational showing at the NFL Combine, Emmanwori was seen as a borderline first-round talent. He ended up sliding into the second round, but it didn't take long for him to hear his name in Round 2.
MORE: Nick Emmanwori highlights: Top plays for Seahawks new DB from South Carolina
A perfect weapon for Mike Macdonald's defense, Emmanwori's athletic testing wasn't just impressive, it was historic. The South Carolina product recorded a 10.00 Relative Athletic Score, which is ranked No. 1 out of 1,079 safeties since 1987.
Seattle fans will quickly compare Emmanwori to Kam Chancellor, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound safety who served as the enforcer for the Legion of Boom.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Emmanwori will be able to play a similar role, but he's more than just a hard hitter. He recorded six interceptions over his final two seasons and returned two for a touchdown.
His addition will bring a new attitude to the secondary, making this an excellent pick.
