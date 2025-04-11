Seahawks met with athletic, disruptive 31.5 sack EDGE prospect
While the first 32 picks get most of the attention during every NFL draft, the best teams are built after Day 1. The Seattle Seahawks know this as well as anyone, considering their most recent title run was led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who was a third-round draft pick.
Seattle has found plenty of other stars after Round 1 — such as Richard Sherman, a fifth-round pick in 2011, Kam Chancellor, a fifth-rounder in 2010, and even DK Metcalf, a late-second-round pick in 2019. That's not to say they will find difference-makers late in this draft, but they're more than capable of finding hidden gems.
MORE: NFL insider identifies best Day 2 quarterback target for Seahawks
One possible sleeper they've kicked the tires on is Central Arkansas defensive end David Walker. According to The Draft Network's Justin Melo, Seattle was one of several teams that spoke with Walker.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 263 pounds, Walker doesn't possess elite length, but he showed off plenty of athleticism during the NFL Combine. Walker ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash with a 1.65-second 10-yard split. He showcased his power as well, posting 26 reps in the bench press.
He was an explosive pass rusher throughout his career, finishing with 68 tackles, 10.5 sacks, five pass deflections, and four forced fumbles in 2024.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN links Seahawks with top-five quarterback prospect on Day 2
Seahawks named perfect fit or ‘freakiest’ athlete in the 2025 NFL draft
National champion pass rusher could be right at home with Seahawks
Seahawks schedule meeting with fast-rising QB prospect ahead of draft