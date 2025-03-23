Seahawks predicted to give Sam Darnold huge new weapon in 2025 NFL draft
This has been a busy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. The moves that have made the most headlines naturally revolve around the quarterback position. The Seahawks sent Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, where he will reunite with Pete Carroll. They then signed Sam Darnold, who will be their new starting quarterback — for at least one year anyway.
In addition to their move under center, Seattle traded away DK Metcalf and replaced him with veteran Cooper Kupp. If they want Darnold to succeed, however, they need to add even more than Kupp. That's why a new mock draft from Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports has them targeting a new wide receiver.
With the 18th pick, he adds Emeka Egbuka, who will rejoin his former teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Not only does he see Egbuka as a replacement for veteran departure Tyler Lockett, but Easterling believes Egbuka can protect them should Kupp continue to deal with injuries.
"Offensive line has been the popular pick here for a while (and with good reason), but after trading away DK Metcalf and releasing Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks need a long-term investment at receiver beyond the aging and banged-up Cooper Kupp. Egbuka is a polished route-runner who would make an immediate and sustained impact." — Easterling, Athlon Sports
Egbuka is one of the top route runners in this class and leaves OSU with 205 receptions for 2,868 yards with 24 touchdowns.
