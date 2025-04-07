Seahawks projected to double up addressing greatest weakness in Round 2
The Seattle Seahawks have been aggressive this offseason, attacking some of their top needs in NFL free agency. Not everyone loves the moves they made, but they landed veteran quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.
What they have failed to do, however, is address their greatest weakness. Seattle’s offensive line was a problem in 2024, and so far, all they’ve done is lose Laken Tomlinson. That’s why they need to attack the O-line in the upcoming NFL draft, which is exactly what Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling does in his latest 4-round mock draft.
MORE: Seahawks' freak athlete ranked among NFL's top 2026 free agents
He starts things off for Seattle with Texas wideout Matthew Golden at No. 18 overall. Then in Round 2, Easterling selects two offensive linemen.
First, it’s Jonah Savaiinaea from Arizona at No. 50 who is projected to move inside to guard after playing right tackle for the Wildcats.
A couple of picks later, they take Aireontae Ersery from Minnesota at No. 52 overall — using the pick they acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A massive tackle, Ersery is best suited on the right side, which could help Seattle move on from Abraham Lucas, who has played just 13 games the past two years.
It’s not often teams use two picks this close on offensive linemen but if any team should consider such a move, it’s Seattle.
