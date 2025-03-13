ESPN insider says Seahawks to meet with potential specialist upgrade
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of work to do to improve the supporting cast around their new franchise quarterback. It seems they may be out of the business of upgrading their offensive line with proven veterans in free agency, but there are other ways they can make Sam Darnold's life easier. One of them would be to give Darnold's offense better starting field position than Geno Smith's did last season, when they had the league's second-worst starting point (their own 27.8 yard line).
A lot goes into that average, but one way to boost it wouldbe improving their return game, which was pretty awful last year to say the least. Seattle started out with Laviska Shenault and Dee Williams on kickoffs and both were bad enough to be gone before half the season was over.
Looking ahead, the Seahawks could be in the market to try to find a more reliable option here and there may be a move coming on this front. According to Brady Henderson at ESPN, the team will host former Tennessee Titans RB/KR Julius Chestnut for a free agent visit.
Chestnut went undrafted after playing his college ball at Sacred Heart. Over the last three seasons with the Titans he's only seen 31 carries and six targets on offense. He has been more involved on special teams, though - where he served as a kick returner both in 2022 and 2024.
In that department Chestnut has seen 23 attempts, totaling 552 yards, or an average of 24 yards per kickoff. Last season under the new kickoff rules his average improved from 21.5 to 25.9 yards per attempt.
If he were to sign Chestnut would probably be the front-runner to takeover at the KR spot, where Kenny McIntosh is his only real competition at the moment.
More Seahawks on SI stories
DK Metcalf bids farewell to Seattle, Seahawks and fans after big trade
Colin Cowherd hits bullseye on media hysteria over Geno/Darnold swap
Controversial Seahawks DB earns a significant performance bonus
Underappreciated vet Brandin Cooks could fill Tyler Lockett’s shoes